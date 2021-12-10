PADUCAH — The Christmas in the Park light displays at Noble Park in Paducah and at Mike Miller Park in Marshall County are temporarily canceled for Friday night due to severe weather in the forecast, both parks and recreation departments announced Friday afternoon.
The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department closed all parks at 4 p.m. Friday in anticipation of Friday night's stormy weather.
In Marshall County, Mike Miller Park will close at 5 p.m. In a Facebook post, the parks department said Mike Miller Park staff have been busy securing the Christmas in the Park lights and decor to the best of their ability. The post says organizer expect to open the park and the light display as usual on Saturday.
Both parks departments thanked the public for understanding the need for the closure and asked the public to stay safe during the severe weather.
Click here for more information about the Local 6 Weather Authority Alert in place for Friday night into Saturday morning.