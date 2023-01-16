PADUCAH — The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy continued well into the night in Paducah. The W.C. Young Community Center hosted its memorial service for King at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church Monday evening.
The theme of the ceremony was, "I am the dream," centering on applying King's ideals into everyday life. The service not only served as a memorial for the civil rights leader, but as a celebration of his life and legacy through song and prayer. Pastor Aaron Thomas with Brookport Unity Missionary Baptist Church provided words of inspiration during the ceremony. Thomas echoed King's message that hate can only be defeated with love.
"King had a vision of love. He wanted all of us to keep our compass pointed to love. Even when we get knocked down, I can get back up and still look to love. Even when I ain't feeling too good, I can get back up and look to love," Thomas said.
The W.C. Young Community Center also presented its "I am the dream" awards to members of the community who strive to make positive change. This year's awards went to Shonda Hollowell-Burrus and Raynarldo Henderson. Hollowell-Burrus serves as the Paducah Public School System's chief equity officer and is the founder of the Black Coal and Roses Society mentoring program. Henderson is the pastor at Washington Street Baptist Church and a member of the Paducah City Commission.
W.C. Young Community Center Board Chair Ericka Hudson says the message behind the statement, "I am the dream," is something she hopes will reach young people throughout the community.
"We are a generation that is now the keeper of the dream, and so that we take the ideals of Martin Luther King Jr. and that we live them out day to day," Hudson said. "Whether it be a great task or small task, that we are doing something each day that will help to make our community better so that we can leave that legacy with our children and those who come after us."
Hudson was named the center's board chair last year.