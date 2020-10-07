PADUCAH — It could be next year before the city of Paducah finds out if its proposed tax increment financing district gets final approval from the state of Kentucky.
That district would be created in the downtown riverfront area. The city has a deal with developer Weyland Ventures of Louisville to create a boutique hotel complex, which would also include residential and commercial spaces. Tax increment financing allows local governments to divert future property tax revenue increase within defined districts towards economic development projects.
Right now, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development is reviewing the city's application to determine how much tax money would stay within the district.
In September, Local 6 reported the cabinet's consultant recommended the city keep far less in tax revenue than city leaders had hoped.
City Manager Jim Arndt said it could be January or February before the TIF district gets final approval. If the state comes back with the low offer, Arndt said the city might have to reconsider the TIF District.
"That remains to be seen. We're gonna' have to have some hard, critical conversations," Arndt said. "What we're looking for, fingers crossed, is to get some more clarity by their December meeting of CEDFA. That means that final approval probably wouldn't occur until January."
Arndt claims the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the reasons for the delay in getting final approval.
