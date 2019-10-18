PADUCAH — It's official: Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless has announced she will run for reelection in 2020.
Harless announced her decision to run for reelection with a video on her Facebook page Friday. She shared the video with the caption "It has been a truly humbling experience to serve this community. I would be grateful to continue."
Harless was elected mayor in 2016.
Paducah City Commission member Richard Abraham is also running for Mayor in 2020.
