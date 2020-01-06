PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless has officially filed for reelection.
Harless, who was elected mayor in 2016, filed the paperwork to run for a second term Monday. Paducah businessman and former Paducah City Commissioner Allan Rhodes was there, and shared photos with Local 6.
Harless announced her decision to run for reelection in October. Monday's filing makes it official.
Others who have filed to run for mayor so far include Paducah businessman George Bray and City Commissioner Richard Abraham.