PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless is defending the city's decision to not include a hotel market study in the application to the state to create a tax increment financing district downtown.
The executive summary of the study says the purpose was to "inform" the city's application for a potential or TIF district downtown. The city paid about $35,000 for the study. The hotel study was not required for the application, but the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development says that hotel study is the type of information that could be included. The city chose not to include the application, and we wanted to know why.
We spoke to the mayor two weeks ago about the purpose of the study, and this is what she had to say: "The purpose of this study was for the TIF application. OK? It was to say: If the TIF application is going to include the proposal of a new hotel, here's some data to back up the fact that possibly a hotel would do well in the TIF district." She said sending the hotel market study was not needed to do that.
We also have a contract between the city of Paducah and ConsultEcon, the company who wrote the study.
It says: "We understand the city of Paducah is looking to include a third party market assessment of the potential demand for a new hotel in downtown Paducah to include in its application for tax increment funds."
This is what Harless had to say after we showed her these documents: "We can have said that we wanted to have a hotel study done to inform the commission if we should include a hotel development in our TIF application at the same time as we could have used the knowledge that their was some level of confidence in the market to move forward with putting a hotel as part of the proposal in the TIF application."
City Commissioner Richard Abraham said he wasn't aware the market study wasn't included. "Did you have to add it? No. Was it required? No. Did we think ... if we didn't do it, it would hurt what we're trying to do? Maybe."
However, Abraham said he doesn't believe the city had bad intentions by not sending the study. We've previously told you the hotel market study showed a decline in hotel occupancy rates at hotels in our area.
Does the city plan to ever give the state the hotel market study?
The mayor says if the state would ask for it during their final approval of the TIF application, they will give it to them.
