PADUCAH — Kentucky BBQ Supply Company held a charity raffle to support food service workers in the community and Paducah Mayor-Elect George Bray won!
Each ticket brought a chance to win the prize of a Big Green Egg grill large table package — which includes a table nest, caster kit, Conveggtor (a product that allows indirect cooking with the Big Green Egg grill), an ash tool, fire starters and a 20-pound bag of charcoal — and a Teti Tundra Haul hard cooler.
The company announced it was selling up to 500 raffle tickets for $25 each or five for $100, with all profits going to Paducah Tip Jar, to benefit local food service workers.
You can also donate to Paducah Tip Jar directly though the fund's GoFundMe page.