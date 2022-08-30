PADUCAH — September is Kentucky's City Government Month, and Paducah Mayor George Bray is encouraging elementary school students to share their thoughts on Paducah's beauty.
According to a Tuesday announcement, the City of Paducah has partnered with the Kentucky League of Cities for the celebration, meant to recognize "the important role cities play in building Kentucky’s economy and improving the quality of life for citizens."
Elementary schools are encouraged to join in on the celebration by educating students on government services and community engagements.
Bray is inviting any students attending school in McCracken County (including home-schoolers) to draw pictures and write letters.
Kids in Kindergarten to second grade are being asked to draw pictures of something they find beautiful in Paducah. Kids in third to fifth grade are being asked to write a letter to Mayor Bray. Each letter should begin with: "I will help make my community beautiful by..."
In a statement included in the release, Bray explained how this task aligns well with Paducah's current beautification priority. Plus, it's a way for students to learn how to be good citizens. Bray remarked:
The deadline to submit a drawing or letter is September 30, the release says, and Bray is expected to share several submissions on an episode of Your City at Work in October.
Pictures and letters can be emailed to citygovmonth@paducahky.gov. They can also be physically mailed to Paducah City Hall.
You can download a template for a photo or letter below.