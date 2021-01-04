PADUCAH — It may just be a few days into the new year, but Paducah Mayor George Bray is already thinking about the year's top priorities.
Bray spent Monday, his first business day as Paducah's new mayor, talking with City Manager Jim Arndt, Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen, and other city staff members. Local 6 then asked Bray for his thoughts on some of the city's biggest projects and issues, and when he plans to address them.
AQUATIC AND WELLNESS CENTER
Bray said one of his immediate priorities is making a decision on the aquatic and wellness center project, which was put on hold because of the pandemic. Bray, who opposes the project, plans to have the Paducah City Commission vote on the project's future during next Tuesday's commission meeting.
"We will vote on the aquatic center on the 12th, so that's in the works," Bray said. "That's a project in the community that people are wondering about, and I think we need to get that on the agenda first thing."
To fund the aquatic and wellness center, the city sold $20.5 million in bonds in January 2020, and raised the insurance premium tax from 6% to 7% to help cover the interest and principal payments related with the issuance of the bonds.
"Myself and the new commissioners all talk with people in the community, and the feedback from people was overwhelming that people were concerned about the project, about the way it was planned, and the way it was financed," said Bray. "And so I think the community is looking for us to come up with a better plan."
If the city commission votes to stop the project entirely, Bray said they will decide on alternative uses for the money.
"We need to meet as a group. We have a strategic planning session coming up the first weekend in February — myself and the four commissioners and the department heads here," said Bray. "There are a lot of needs in this community. Stormwater, of course, is one that comes up quickly. But we also have an aging 911 system. We have a need with a new airport terminal. We have some city facilities that need to be upgraded or replaced. So there are are lots and lots of needs in the community that we'll need to talk through."
CITY BLOCK PROJECT
The City Block Project is another major development effort in Paducah. In August, the city entered into a development agreement with Weyland Ventures to build a hotel, mixed-use buildings, parking areas, and an open public space at the municipal parking lot downtown.
The first phase of the project will involve building a four-and-a-half-story, 84-room hotel along Jefferson Street, the city said. Weyland is expected to invest at least $12 million into the hotel alone. During phase 1, Weyland will also develop green space, open space and 172 parking spaces in the middle tract of the property (compared with 213 parking spaces currently at the parking lot). The city will retain ownership of the middle tract and reimburse Weyland for expenses.
Phase 2 of the project will involve the construction of two mixed-use commercial and residential buildings along Broadway. The buildings could include about 18,000 square feet of commercial space, and up to 48 upper-story residential units, the city said. Weyland will invest at lease $9 million into Phase 2.
Bray said within the next 30 days, he wants Weyland to provide an update of the project to the Board of Commissioners. The city said the goal is to break ground this fall.
Bray said although he's unsure how much the hotel and mix-use buildings will affect the economy, he believes the impact will be positive.
"With an economy that is going full blast, a new hotel development and new retail shops downtown is designed to bring more people downtown, to bring more tourists into town, and to bring more people that want to come see Paducah and be in Paducah," said Bray. "It's a quality of life project, and my feeling is that over time, it will benefit downtown Paducah greatly."
The City Block Project is the centerpiece of Paducah's tax increment financing (TIF) district, which is 315 acres along the downtown riverfront, and through the city's main corridor down Broadway. A TIF district allows tax revenue from developments within the district to be reinvested into the district. This would, in turn, encourage more developments.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval of Paducah's TIF district in August 2019. But the city is still awaiting final approval from the state. Bray expects that to happen soon.
"We've gotten word that our TIF is in the approval stage. So we think approval of the TIF is imminent, and probably will occur, at the latest, during the first quarter of this year," said Bray. "So the TIF is going to get approved and it's going to be an amount of money that is going to be helpful to Paducah."
Although there have been some concerns that the TIF district may not generate enough funds, Bray believes the City Block Project will not be affected.
"I've gotten some early numbers, and I think that the numbers that are going to come back to us are going to be enough for that project," said Bray. "So that's the early indication that I have. It's not official yet. But I feel like that the TIF itself will not be a stumbling block to the City Block Project."
SOUTHSIDE DEVELOPMENT
Bray said there have been discussions on developing the Southside area, and the city needs to find a good developer to partner with.
"We have that hotel/nursing home that's sitting out there that's empty, and that is an eyesore on the Southside of Paducah," said Bray. "We need to try to figure out something to do about that."
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Bray serves on the Greater Paducah Economic Development board, and plans to work closely with GPED to attract businesses. Bray hopes to form a committee that helps small businesses and minority-owned businesses get access to capital. Although talks are still early, Bray hopes to form the committee sometime this year.
YMCA TO PADUCAH?
In a Paducah Sun interview, Former Mayor Brandi Harless had talked about the possibility of recruiting a YMCA to the city. Bray said there is interest from the Y in Louisville, and because it's a respected organization, the city will have more discussions with the Y about possibly coming to Paducah. However, Bray said this is a potential long-term project, not one that will be addressed immediately.
DIVERSITY AND RACE
Bray said he's in the process of forming a minority council. He said he's talking with people in the community.
"I need people to engage with me and provide an opportunity as a sounding board for myself on minority issues," said Bray.
Bray hopes to form the minority council within the first 90 days of his term.
LANDMASS NEAR TRANSIENT BOAT DOCK
The city has been trying to figure out how to eliminate the growing landmass near the transient boat dock. The city had received a grant from FEMA to cover part of the removal process. But the Kentucky Division of Water denied the application for a permit to dredge. City Engineer Rick Murphy said the state didn't like the city's proposal for disposing the silt, and had concerns about what might happen downstream.
"I know the engineering department has been in talks with the state, and I know that they've applied for grants, and I know there's a plan in place to try to address it," said Bray. "But it's unfortunate, the silt problem that we have the the transient boat dock. But it's just a problem that we're going to have to figure out what the best solution for it is."