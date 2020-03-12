PADUCAH — Local leaders are taking steps to prepare for the coronavirus.
Representatives from the city of Paducah and McCracken County met for an online seminar with state officials in the McCracken County Emergency Management meeting room on Thursday. State officials gave recommendations on how local governments should handle the coronavirus. Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless took some points away from Thursday's meeting.
"Making sure that we're not touching door handles, trying to do phone ministries and encouraging the religious community to start making phone calls to their members to find out what their needs are," Harless said after the meeting. "So, I think as we move through the next couple of days we're going to start really trying to coordinate how we can make sure to respond to our vulnerable populations in our community."
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer is making sure county employees are taking the proper steps to stay healthy.
"Putting in just the common sense practices of the washing the hands, sanitizing repeatedly used items," Clymer said. "Trying to limit contact with large numbers, large groups of people, that sort of thing."
Harless said the city's emergency crews are staying up to date, and are getting prepared on how to handle the virus.
"Emergency responders have been in meetings all week with the whole team in our community to prepare for what could happen if we were to get a case, and to start to see that spread across our community. So I know they're on it. I know they've been preparing for a long time," Harless said.
I asked Clymer and Harless about McCracken County Fiscal Court meetings and Paducah City Commission meetings, and the plans for coronavirus. They both said those meetings will continue normally until further notice.