PADUCAH — Misconception and refusal to negotiate — those words from McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer to Paducah Mayor George Bray. In an email, Clymer accuses Bray of not grasping the full extent of the city’s and county’s memorandum of understanding for two joint projects — 911 Center improvements and outdoor sports complex.
There are two MOUs between the county and city: One for improvements at the 911 center and another for the sports complex project, but the MOUs are separate and don't depend on each other. That’s something Bray misquoted during a Paducah City Commission meeting, saying "The County came to us and asked us to come into full partnership on the outdoor sports complex, which we agreed to under the circumstances that they would become full partners with us on 911."
To move forward with the projects, both the city and the county need to agree. Talking with Local 6 on Friday, Bray admitted that Clymer was correct in his statement about the legalities of the two MOUs. But, he says that's not the point.
"It's really not about the legal issues. It's about what the intent is. What is the intent? Does the county intend to be full partners with us?" says Bray.
Bray says that intent is unclear.
"There have been signals that if they are going to come on, it's going to take a very long time," says Bray.
In the email Clymer writes:
"I have yet to hear what it is that makes the City doubt the County's sincerity, or veracity. If there is something, something more than a hunch or a feeling, I will address it."
However, Bray still questions the timeline.
"Does the county intend to be full partners with us within a reasonable time frame? That's what we need to determine," says Bray.
The strongly worded letter includes statements like "ask your attorney" and "that's the irony." I asked Bray, why the letter and not in person?
"People have different styles," says Bray.
He's willing to sit down with Clymer to discuss the issue.
"There's no grand plan. We don't have a meeting date set, but I'm very confident we'll get this all worked out," says Bray.
Clymer agrees. He wants an in-person meeting as well.
In his email he says:
"This is an easy fix. Let's sign the sports contracts and let the complex move forward while we work mutually, at the same time, moving the 911 upgrade forward."
Both Clymer and Bray have acknowledged the impacts this could have on the timeline, including losing money. Bray referenced the $150,000 they've spent on consultants to create a plan. As Clymer says in his email, "Consultant fees for work that can't be performed."
Clymer was unavailable for an interview. He says his letter speaks for itself.
