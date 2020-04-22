PADUCAH — Thursday will be the final day for people to get tested at Kroger's regional COVID-19 testing site in Paducah. Mayor Brandi Harless said she thinks taking advantage of the opportunity will help give local, state, and federal leaders an idea of when to start reopening the economy safely.
"Testing is more important than ever as we start to talk about reopening the economy," said Harless. "The way I see it is almost like the gas and the brakes. We want the system to be ready, so if we need to put the brakes on, we can at any given moment. But we also want to be able to put the gas on. So for now, it's making sure that our systems are in place."
She's encouraging people to fill out the survey if they're showing any symptoms of COVID-19. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked Kroger to lift the restrictions on who will be tested. Starting Thursday, anyone who wants to will be able to register and get tested.
"We do want, especially those that live close, to make sure that we get each and every one those tests used," said Beshear.
Harless said she thinks broadening the standards of who can be tested will help get things back to normal.
"The reason why is because the more people we can identify, and as quickly as we possibly can, the better off we're going to be as we get back into sort of normal life," said Harless.
If you're unable to register online to be tested at the Paducah site, which is at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, you can register by calling 888-852-2567.