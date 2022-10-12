PADUCAH — Paducah's mayor is providing an update after the city hired a contractor to demolish part of the Katterjohn building.
The mayor tells us it was an emergency safety issue. That's because the city says the building is only "marginally safe."
Multiple parts of the building required immediate demolition, according to the engineer who evaluated the structure.
"I believe it needs it. I believe all of it needs to go, really. It's just been left alone too long, deteriorated," Mike Blakely says. He's lived on Jefferson Street for 33 years and says safety is a real concern if the Katterjohn building stays the way it is.
"We watch people go in and out of it all the time," Blakely says. "And they'll board it up. They'll kick the boards out, and they'll go in anyway."
His neighbors, Jane and Rod Flint, say the structure doesn't look good in the neighborhood's landscape.
"It's an eyesore right now," Jane says. "It would be nice if they fixed it, did something constructive with it."
The city of Paducah is attempting to do just that by demolishing parts of the structure.
Bray says he wants this action to benefit Paducah.
"We really did try and go through a process that makes sense and takes in the best interest of everybody in the city of Paducah," Bray says.
However, Bray says the building's owners were not receptive to communication.
"When it became apparent that they were unresponsive or would not cooperate, collaborate, do the things that we needed to do, we certainly engaged our attorneys," Bray says.
Blakely says it's too late to save the structure.
"At one time it could have been saved, but it was just neglected for so long," said Blakely. "It's a shame. It was a really nice building."
We reached out to the building's owner. She said she would be willing to talk Thursday after speaking to her lawyer.
The city says the building's owner has been cited several times for violations, including graffiti and high grass.
There were also multiple calls by neighbors concerning people entering the building.