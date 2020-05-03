PADUCAH — Paducah mayoral candidate George Bray is calling for the city's indoor recreation and aquatic center project to be canceled. This comes after the city manager suspended the city's contract with design firm Lose Design for 88 days due to financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bray wrote in a Facebook post: "The City’s leadership once again does not acknowledge the overwhelming opposition of the aquatic center nor demonstrate awareness of the significant long-term impact the pandemic will have on the city’s financial capacity."
The multimillion-dollar project will put the city into more than $20 million's worth of debt. In November of 2019, the Paducah City Commission voted to issue an up to $22-million bond to construct and equip the facility and to increase the insurance premium tax from 6% to 7% to pay for the new debt.
Bray also asked the city to revoke the tax increase, saying: "It’s just not what the community wants or needs at this time. In addition, it is not right to take the tax money raised to pay the operational expenses for the aquatic center and use it for other things."
For more stories on the indoor recreation and aquatic center visit this page.