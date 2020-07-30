PADUCAH — In a little more than four months, Paducah will have a new mayor. On Thursday, the candidates met for their first in-person debate ahead of the November election. Project Speak Life, a local nonprofit, organized the debate. City Commissioner Richard Abraham, businessman George Bray, and write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas participated the debate.
The debate's panelists asked questions relating to diversifying Paducah, improving future city-county deals, and how candidates feel they could best improve Paducah.
Whichever candidate is elected will face a city budget which has been hit hard by COVID-19. One question posed to candidates is how they will help local nonprofits cope with the pandemic's negative financial impact. Abraham says the assistance will need to extend beyond just local government.
"It's going to take more than just city hall. We can do some things, but it's going to take those partners that the not for profits have built over the years to come in alongside and help," Abraham said. "The city has a role to play, the private sector has a role to play, and I think when we do that then our community is operating the way it should."
Thomas echoed a similar thought of more community assistance.
"The city doesn't have all the money, and it sometimes takes from the state and federal, but then that does go out at a point in time. So, I think it does take the community coming together as well to try to help finance these nonprofits and these organizations. Those that are able to do so," Thomas said.
Bray believes using the mayor's influence over the community would help drum up more support.
"I think that the mayor can generate more interest in the community, in private individuals and in business, to step up and help the contributions, raise the contributions to those nonprofits that are in need," Bray said. "There are many many generous people in Paducah. We've proven that over, and over, and over again."
Small business has also suffered through the pandemic. Candidates debated their plans to help current businesses, as well as assist any start up businesses in the city.
"It's one thing to own a business, it's another thing to grow one. So there are some things that you may need. Reaching out to those financial folks here in the city that has that skill set," Abraham said.
Keeping Paducah's youth here is something Thomas says he will focus on if elected.
"They shouldn't have to leave our city to try to find opportunity in a bigger city or in another city, we need to bring those opportunities here to keep our youth here, because the youth is the future of Paducah," Thomas said. "If we don't allow, if we don't give them what they need in our city, they're just going to keep leaving. And then what's going to happen to Paducah? We're not going to have anybody here."
Bray touted economic development for Paducah, along with providing opportunities to educate business owners on how to expand.
"They're going to have to have access to capital, that's the very first step. So we've got to somehow pull people together and provide access to capital. But the next step, past access to capital, is really expertise because it's not easy," Bray said. "You get the capital, you start the business, and all of a sudden you've got six employees, three of them quit on one day. It's very challenging. So, you have to provide expertise, and mentoring, and people who can come in and help."
In the primary, Bray held over 46.6% of the votes, with Abraham receiving 28.8%. Current Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless finished with the other 24.6%, which was not enough to get her through to the general election. As a write-in candidate, Thomas' name will not appear on the ballot.
