PADUCAH — The future of Paducah's proposed tax increment finance district — and the hotel development project by Weyland Ventures associated with it — is more uncertain than ever. The city had hoped to receive final approval from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development for the TIF district in October, but that isn't going to happen. The cabinet isn't expected to announce a decision on the TIF district until January or February.
The district would be located in the downtown area by the riverfront. The tax increment financing district would allow the city to divert future property tax revenue increases within that district toward an economic development project. The city has a deal with developer Weyland Ventures of Louisville to create a boutique hotel complex in the area in question, which would also include residential and commercial spaces.
The city is concerned that the delay in getting final approval could cause Weyland Ventures to back out of the deal for the hotel project. That uncertainty comes after a consultant for the state recommended that the state allow the city to keep only $2.7 million in tax revenue generated from the district over 20 years. The city had hoped it would be allowed to keep more than $94 million.
"If there is not enough money there, it doesn't work," mayoral candidate George Bray says.
Bray says if the state doesn't allow the city to keep more than $2.7 million in tax revenue, the TIF district won't work. He believes the state will come up on that number, though.
"I'm confident actually that this is a process that the state and the city go through, and that there is definitely some amount of negotiation that goes into this," says Bray.
Bray's opponent for mayor, City Commissioner Richard Abraham, wants to see the TIF district get approved.
"Hopefully we can come out of this thing, we will still have the TIF, we still have the opportunities are still there to develop our downtown," says Abraham.
Abraham says even if Weyland Ventures backs out of the development deal, the TIF district should still be created.
"If the developer decides that 'It's not feasible for me to do the project,' then we still have, that doesn't necessarily mean that we don't have the TIF," says Abraham.
Bray worries the city's rush to finalize the TIF application and deal with Weyland Ventures has put the fate of both projects in jeopardy.
"I have said many times that they should slow down and make sure that they were dotting their I's and crossing their T's, but they were determined to try and get this project done before the next administration. That is clear," says Bray.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development is set to meet in December and discuss Paducah's proposed TIF district. The state has not given a timeline on when it will give final approval of that application.