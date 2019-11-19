PADUCAH — The city of Paducah faces criticism for its decision to enter into a preliminary contract with a developer for a new hotel near the riverfront. The proposed location is where the city's parking lot is at the corner of Water and Broadway streets. The city needs a hotel to help reach a $20 million investment for a tax financing district, or TIF, district. The plan and its success will ultimately fall to one of the three people running for mayor in 2020.
The candidates include incumbent Mayor Brandi Harless, City Commissioner Richard Abraham and business executive George Bray. Whoever wins will be involved in the decisions about where to put that hotel. The city of Paducah has largely focused on the downtown parking lot as the future site for the hotel as part of its TIF district. The Paducah TIF District Hotel Market Study looked at eight possible hotel sites.
Abraham said it's time to put another location in the mix. He wants the city to start discussing the empty parking lot near the Holiday Inn near the Paducah riverfront. In the hotel market study, it's known as Site No. 2, Old Nursing Home Site. It's a few feet away from the Paducah McCracken County Convention Center.
"A hotel here would enhance what they are trying to do here, and that will attract more convention business," Abraham said. "It's not that far, a couple of blocks. It's not that far away from downtown, the restaurants, arts and that kind of thing."
That property is 1.29 acres and is under a three-year option with LinGate Hospitality, the owner of the Holiday Inn. LinGate Hospitality has one-and-a-half years left to have first choice to build a hotel on that lot, before the city can offer it to someone else.
Mayoral Candidate George Bray also wants to see the hotel near the convention center. That includes Site No. 2, as well as Site No. 1, Old Executive Inn Site, which is 13.85 acres.
"We've set ourselves up for success," he said. "We've recently had a convention move from Louisville to Paducah, so we know we have an attractive city, but we also know we have to have hotels in close proximity to the convention center in order to be successful."
When discussing the marketability of the old Executive Inn and old nursing home sites, the hotel study noted they both would be, "marketable to visitors at the convention and expo center, and secondarily to visitors downtown and arts and cultural attractions."
Harless said all the eight potential sites offer one thing she's in favor of: riverfront development.
"Wherever the hotel itself goes, I believe we will make the right decision when the time comes with all the information that we need," she said. "What I'm really excited about it the potential for this kind of town square concept we've been talking about where our community gathers with public space and parks and parking."
Parking, among other issues, is frequently brought up surrounding the developmental plan for Site No. 4, City Parking Lot. The city is currently in a one-year preliminary development agreement with Weyland Ventures to draft plans for that site. The contract with the developer restricts the city from consulting with any other developers for the seven other possible hotel sites until the the contract ends in April. The city of Paducah or Weyland Ventures can end their preliminary development agreement earlier if they both agree on certain terms. The study says the city parking lot would be "most marketable to visitors downtown and arts and cultural attractions, and secondarily to visitors and the convention and expo center."
The city parking lot is 2.87 acres, and the study said it has, "sufficient space for hotel development and parking onsite." The study also said the old Executive Inn site has, "sufficient space for hotel development and parking onsite." The study concluded the same thing about the parking and development for the old nursing home site, but said, "there may be some limits on the size of the hotel."
Harless said she has not committed to one site just yet.
"At this point, we are still trying to understand what the best opportunities are," she said.
Harless said the goal with the downtown and river development is to, "make sure the community and guest have a place to gather."
Bray said he doesn't think the parking lot is the best option.
"I believe the citizens, a lot of citizens, have spoken out against that location, and a lot of people want to have a voice in what the next steps are," he said.
He added he would like to see the city be more transparent about the hotel development moving forward.
Abraham said he is keeping an open mind. He hasn't made any final decisions, but he wants the city to take the old nursing home into serious consideration, because it will complement Paducah's $10.4 million transportation grant it received this year to redevelop its riverfront and expand its port.
"When this commons here is fully developed, it's going to be a major draw," he said, "And you're gonna' have folks contacting us wanting to be involved."
Paducah has four years after the final approval of the TIF district to reach $20 million in investments.