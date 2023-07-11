PADUCAH — Another step toward updating a local E-911 center taken was Tuesday by the Paducah City Commission.
Both the city and McCracken County agreed to negotiate with Communications International, a company that provides public radio systems.
That decision wasn't reached without a tense discussion at Tuesday's commission meeting.
That's because representatives from the company that lost the bid, Motorola, showed up to plead their case.
Motorola is the company E-911 is currently working with.
They asked for another opportunity to pitch their services, saying they haven't given their best offer.
All eight bid reviewers voted against Motorola.
City Manager Daron Jordan says while price was a factor, it wasn't the only reason they voted to go with Communications International instead.
Mike Skalitzky with Motorola says they only needed an opportunity to present it. “To answer any questions that you all may have. Be able to walk through pricing,” Skalitzky says.
City Manager Daron Jordan says a presentation was a fallback option if the bid reviewers couldn't make a decision.
However, the choice to go with the other company, Communications International, was unanimous.
“We had no additional questions from the working group. We did not take that avenue of calling in for proposal presentations,” Jordan says.
Just before the vote, representatives from C.I. stood up from the crowd to defend their service.
“We gave our best offer on the front end. It's fairly typical that the one that comes in second wants another opportunity, a bite of the apple,” says Wayne Farro, a C.I. representative.
McCracken County leadership also voted for C.I.
Judge Executive Craig Cylmer says making the decision took a while.
“Strong move to get that selected. I think that we can progress at a greater speed now... What do we need? How are we going to pay for it?” says Clymer.
Paducah Mayor George Bray is suggesting a parcel fee instead of other methods like utility meter fees.
“If it was on a water bill, for example, then there would be a fee every single month… A parcel fee would be an annual fee that would be assessed on a tax bill,” Bray says.
They're still researching to see how a parcel tax will work in Paducah.
“A lot of things to be discussed, but we're getting closer and closer,” says Bray.
Last month, Bray and Jordan visited Kenton County in northern Kentucky, which used a parcel fee to fund its 911 upgrades.
They met with county leadership to hear their experience.
Clymer joined that meeting by phone.
The next step in the E-911 process is to negotiate a master agreement with Communications International.
It will be brought back to the Paducah City Commission and McCracken County Fiscal Court for approval.
Also during Tuesday night's city commission meeting, commissioners approved a contract change for the Robert Cherry Civic Center renovation project.
Crews discovered needed work to an undersized electrical transfer switch, because the facility will be an emergency operations center when needed.
The project remains on schedule and is expected to be completed late this year.