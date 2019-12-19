PADUCAH — The city of Paducah continues to consider options for a new hotel to be developed downtown. But how full are the existing hotels in Paducah and McCracken County?
Data tracking company STR Inc. has been looking into that for local leaders. The latest data from the Tennessee-based company shows the occupancy rate for 2019 was 58.6% as of November.
The Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau sent the latest numbers to Local 6 on Thursday.
That 58.6% is very close to the year-to-date occupancy rate September's report, which was 58.5%. The rate refers to the percentage of hotel rooms that are occupied within a given time frame.
Comparing the two months, the rate for September alone was 62.8%, versus 56.8% for November alone.
Read the full report: