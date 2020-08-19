PADUCAH — As part of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Celebration, the Chamber says the city of Paducah and McCracken County have issued a joint proclamation celebrating and supporting small businesses in the city and county.
The proclamation says, in part, "the City of Paducah and County of McCracken support and join in this effort to help America's small businesses do what they do best - grow their business, create jobs, and ensure that our communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today."
The proclamation is signed by Mayor Brandi Harless and County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, who have designated this time "to Celebrate Paducah-McCracken County Small Businesses and encourage all citizens to support and celebrate during that time, and any time!"
The Chamber's Small Business Celebration replaces events traditionally held during Small Business Month in May and includes seminars, panel discussions and a drive-thru job fair to benefit small business and small business workers.
The Chamber says Swift & Staley is the Celebration sponsor.
“There is nothing small about the impact small businesses have on the American economy,” said Sandra Wilson, Chamber President. “According to the Small Business Administration, there are 31.7 million small businesses in the United States. In Kentucky, small businesses employ more than 712,000 workers, or 43.8% of the private workforce.
“Small businesses are reinventing themselves and finding new opportunities during the Coronavirus crisis. They are weathering this storm, and we can help,” she added. “Over the next few weeks, the Chamber is hosting a series of seminars and panels designed to help small business owners navigate PPP loan forgiveness, learn about their target market, and hear testimonials from other business owners who have overcome obstacles and pushed forward.”
Download the PDF below to see the full proclamation: