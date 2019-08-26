PADUCAH -- McCracken County and Paducah leaders have adopted ordinances that establish two separate tourism commissions in order to increase the hotel tax to help fund tourism-related sports projects.
Monday afternoon, the McCracken County Fiscal Court held a joint meeting with the Paducah Board of Commissioners, where they gave final approval to those ordinances.
The ordinances allow McCracken County to split from the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau to create its own McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission. This allows the county and the city to each levy its own hotel tax, which will be stacked together. This means people who stay at hotels and motels in Paducah will pay a 10% transient room tax (6% in county taxes and 4% in city taxes), instead of the current rate of 6%. Jones said the effective date is Oct. 1 to give hotels time to get ready and adjust their software.
"Very few people in McCracken County will pay this tax. This is a tax on people who are traveling through our town," said County Commissioner Eddie Jones, who proposed the idea.
Jones said stacking the hotel taxes is projected to generate more than $1 million in additional revenue each year, which will be used to fund sports projects that draw tourism. Some possibilities include new sports fields, converting the convention and expo center into a place to hold sports tournaments, or building a sports complex.
"How many years have we been asking for sports tourism? How many years has our community been saying we have an opportunity and we're missing it? But the whole time, the missing part of the equation was funding," said Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless during Monday's joint meeting.
At the meeting, Judge Executive Craig Clymer and county commissioners unanimously passed the second reading of an ordinance that establishes an interlocal agreement between the City of Paducah, McCracken County, the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation, and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission.
The Paducah Board of Commissioners then passed the city's own ordinance authorizing the aforementioned interlocal agreement. Paducah leaders also approved two other ordinances:
-- One renames the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Visitors Bureau as the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau.
-- The other establishes the City of Paducah's transient room tax of 4%, with 3% going to the Paducah CVB and 1% going to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center.
With county and city leaders adopting the above ordinances Monday, they do not need to take any further action. Following the joint meeting, they celebrated by kicking soccer balls into a goal on the lawn of the McCracken County Courthouse.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt says the Attorney General's Office will have to approve the interlocal agreement, which should take one to two weeks. Arndt anticipates the ordinance to be approved.
"Right now, young men and women are getting up on Saturday mornings or leaving on Friday night to play elsewhere," said Arndt. "We want to keep them here. And we want to bring people in here to play, whether they come from Kansas City, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville. Why not come to Paducah to play? "
After the joint meeting between city and county leaders, the newly formed McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission had its first meeting Monday evening. The commission is composed of three members from the hotel industry, one from the restaurant industry, one from the Chamber of Commerce, and two appointed by Judge Executive Craig Clymer. The sports tourism commission will continue meeting to discuss how to make best use of the additional revenue to draw tourism.
