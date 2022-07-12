PADUCAH — The city of Paducah says McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray have agreed to move forward on two major joint projects for the city and county: 911 communications improvements and the outdoor sports complex project.
The city and county have memorandums of understanding regarding both projects, but inter-local agreements required to move forward on each project have not yet been finalized.
In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, the city says the county judge executive and city mayor "jointly agree on the importance of each project and will proceed, guided by the two Memoranda of Understanding approved in 2021, to execute interlocal agreements on each as soon as possible."
Efforts to move forward on those inter-local agreements have hit snags in recent weeks, with Bray saying during a city commission meeting in mid-June that the city would not sign an agreement regarding the sports complex project until the agreement for 911 improvements was ready. That statement prompted a letter from Clymer to Bray stating that the projects are not tied together, and that refusing to move forward on the sports complex project agreement in that way would not only violate the city-county MOU for the project, but would also result in losses of $3 million per month because of fees for work that can't be performed, loss of the Bluegrass Downs site for the sports complex and other economic losses.
During a June 27 McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting, county leaders again called on the city to sign an inter-local agreement for the sports complex project, saying the project needs to get underway if leaders want it to be built on the current timeline for the facility. During the Paducah City Commission meeting the next day, commissioners said they believed the city and county needed to sit down and talk together about the projects to help pave the way for them.
On Monday, Clymer said during a fiscal court meeting that he and Bray had met, and that he believes that meeting could spark some movement forward on both projects. Clymer said it could be just a matter of weeks until an inter-local agreement is reached for the sports complex project.
Clymer has previously stated that the county is fully committed to the MOUs for both the sports complex project and the 911 improvement project. The news release the city sent Tuesday echoes those statements, saying that McCracken County "agrees that the 911 Radio upgrade is an essential and urgent matter that must be completed in order to assure that our community fulfills its most important mission of providing public safety."
The release includes the following statement from Clymer: “I understand the concerns the City of Paducah has as the owner of a 911 system which has reached its end of life, and I agree that we must proceed with an enhanced sense of urgency. I am committed to fully supporting the 911 Committee that has been appointed and to doing everything possible to finalize the 911 interlocal agreement by the end of this year or sooner, if possible.”
The release also includes a statement from Bray, voicing support for the sports complex project. That statement reads: “The City agrees that the Outdoor Sports Complex is a tremendous opportunity for a sports facility for our residents, as well as a significant economic development achievement through tourism. We are committed to partnering with the County to ensure this project is a resounding success.”
According to the city's news release, the city and the county each agree that the two projects will "move at a pace, with a strong sense of urgency, while assuring due diligence is exercised to assure strong results for the mutual benefit of our community."