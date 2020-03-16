PADUCAH — McCracken County and Paducah leaders have declared a local state of emergency.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer's office says he and Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless made the announcement Monday at the judge executive's office.
Signs have been placed at the McCracken County Courthouse telling people not to enter if they're showing signs of COVID-19 or if they've been in close contact with someone exhibiting symptoms. The city and county will also be enforcing Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's order for bars and restaurants to close dine-in services.
Clymer and Harless said COVID-19 testing will be available in the area in the coming weeks, and the steps being taken are preventative measures.
Beshear said Monday afternoon that 22 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed across the commonwealth. Beshear announced that one patient has died because of the virus, a Bourbon County man in his 60s who passed away Sunday. No cases have been confirmed in the Local 6 area. The governor's office says Kentuckians diagnosed with COVID-19 are in Bourbon, Fayette, Harrison, Jefferson, Montgomery, Nelson, Clark and Jefferson counties.
As of Monday morning, Beshear said a Harrison County woman diagnosed with COVID-19 has recovered.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.