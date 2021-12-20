PADUCAH — In an open letter, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is asking the Paducah Public Schools Board of Education not to renew Superintendent Donald Shively's contract.
The organization first called for Shively's resignation in October 2020, after a photo of him in blackface began circulating on social media. The NACCP again asked him to resign last December. In May of this year, the group asked Shively to recuse himself from voting for the next Paducah Middle School principal, again citing the photo, which Shively has said was taken in 2002 at a Halloween party.
In December of 2020, the school board voted to require Shively to take 40 days of unpaid leave to undergo cultural and racial sensitivity training.
In the letter presented to the school board on Monday, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP says the diversity training Shively was assigned and an equity audit conducted for the school system were necessary, but "The Paducah NAACP’s stance toward Dr. Shively remains unchanged."
"Regarding Dr. Shively’s equity training, the public knows very little of the effectiveness of this training. Aside from what Dr. Shively presents to the board, what metrics or tools demonstrate progress and transformation? What action items have been presented that provide proof of substantial improvement? The public has yet to be made aware of any rubric or tangible measurement for success. There appears to be no standard of measurement other than personal commentary," the letter states.
The equity audit of the school system was performed by the University of Kentucky. It found several areas of concern within Paducah Public Schools, including issues of academic opportunity and access and disparities in discipline.
In its letter, the local NAACP chapter says the latest accountability testing data from the Kentucky Department of Education also indicates racial disparities in Paducah Public Schools.
"The most recent KDE accountability testing data demonstrates yet again that students of color are still underperforming compared to peers and have traditionally done so during Dr. Shively’s tenure. African American students still lag considerably behind. The recent equity audit validates our concerns," the letter reads. "The data simply does not support the notion that all students are receiving equal opportunities, nor is there any evidence that should Dr. Shively stay, that this will change."
The NAACP chapter says it knows the board can't provide any further disciplinary action for Shively, "but the board can non-renew Dr. Shively's contract."
"We believe that this is in the best interest of students and staff," the letter continues. "We believe that Dr. Shively no longer has the trust and respect of the community or student body. Effective leadership requires trust. We do not believe going forward that he is the right person to lead Paducah Public Schools regardless of perceived past accomplishments."
When the district voted to renew Shively's contract in 2018, that contract was set to end on June 30, 2022.
Download the document below to read the full letter from the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.