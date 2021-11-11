PADUCAH — The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP will host Vanderbilt University professor, media personality, minister and bestselling author Michael Eric Dyson on Sunday in the Paducah Tilghman High School auditorium.
The event, "An Evening with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson" will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the high school.
Dyson is a New York Times bestselling author who has written 24 books, with subjects including former President Barack Obama, Martin Luther King Jr. and other famous figures, as well as multiple books examining race in America, religion, popular culture and more. His latest book is titled "Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America." Dyson has appeared on MSNBC, CNN, NPR’s “Morning Edition,” and “Fresh Air with Terry Gross,” NBC's “Meet the Press,” and the "Today" show, CBS's “Face the Nation,” ABC's “Good Morning America” and more.
He was also one of the featured speakers at the funeral service of Aretha Franklin.
The event is a fundraiser for the local NAACP chapter. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for youth. Click here to purchase tickets for the event. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 207-519-5391 or emailing paducahnaacp@gmail.com. Tickets can also be bought at the door, while supplies last.