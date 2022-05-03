PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is making its disappointment known regarding the Paducah Board of Education's decision to renew Superintendent Donald Shively's contract.
The contract the board voted to approve Monday night renews Shively's contract for one year. Some community members, including some parents and students, have repeatedly called for the board to hire a new superintendent after the photo of Shively in blackface was shared widely on social media in October of 2020.
The board voted at the conclusion of a nearly three-hour meeting Monday night.
Members of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP were also at the meeting, standing firm in their calls for nonrenewal of Shively's contract.
In a statement, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President JW Clearly said the board made its decision despite concerns and complaints from community members, and that "such dismissals of concerns are disparaging and do little to encourage togetherness or healing. We still contend that the deplorable representation of the blackface photo, along with other damaging complaints, have irreparably damaged the image of Paducah Independent Schools."
"The NAACP will push for even more transparency and accountability in regard to recent diversity efforts. IF Dr. Shively and the board of education are committed to improving outcomes for our students, especially marginalized groups, then there should be demonstrable results," Cleary said. "We expect during this one year contract that the board will heavily examine Dr. Shively’s efforts are based on targeted outcomes and hold him accountable to the highest expected standard. The NAACP is committed to developing a school system wherein all students can achieve and be represented by someone they trust."
