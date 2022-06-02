PADUCAH — She's giving kids an appetite for reading and feeding them lunch, too.
After a two-year break because of COVID-19, Theresa Wilkins is bringing back the Paducah-McCracken County Read and Feed.
Every Thursday in June, children are invited to Rotary Park in Paducah for free food, story time and even a book to take home.
Theresa Wilkins is a second-grade teacher with a love for reading. That’s a love that she wants to share.
Access to books and materials holds a lot of children back from getting into reading, so she's making sure they have what they need.
Katie Holstein and her children are always looking for fun activities when they're home for the summer. Now, a weekly trip to Rotary Park for read and feed is marked on their calendar.
“I was really looking forward to it. It's hard to find things in town that don't cost a lot of money. We were looking forward to the story time, the lunch, the playground,” Holstein says.
Holstein wants to keep her children active, both physically and mentally.
Wilkins says that can be difficult with today's technology at kids' fingertips.
“Their phones, their tablets, their electronic devices, I mean, those are very attractive. But in the end, when it comes down to it, kids still want to learn and do better,” Wilkins says.
Wilkins stresses this to the parents who attend, as well as to her own children.
“My kids love to sit down and just read. I might have to make them do it at first, but once they start, then they don't want to stop. Why wouldn't we provide them with as much material as they can have?” says Wilkins.
Kids can take home and keep as many books as they want.
For Holstein, getting books for their nightly bedtime stories can get pricey. The program makes it a little bit easier
“It had said on there that they were giving out free books, and we're all about getting some cheap books,” says Holstein.
Holstein says activities like these are exactly what she needs to keep her kids engaged and learning, even when school is out of session.
You don't have to be from McCracken County to attend.
Read and Feed is held at 11 a.m. every Thursday in June at Rotary Park.
Funding for the program is comes from donations from local organizations, like Lone Oak Lions Club.
If you're interested in becoming a donor, you can reach out via the program's Facebook page.