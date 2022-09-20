For the first time ever, we're celebrating Mug Monday on a Tuesday. Today, we're featuring the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center.
The Senior Center is a local nonprofit that provides services and opportunities for seniors to become more independent and enhance their personal well-being. Membership for seniors is free, but the center relies on donations from the public to keep it that way.
The Senior Center offers numerous activities and services to seniors, including: arts and crafts, legal aid, dancing, games, trips and outings, technology education, an AARP driving course, and more. For a full schedule of events, click here.
If you would like to help the Senior Center in their mission to enhance the lives of seniors in your community, consider donating or volunteering today. You can also take part in this year's Western Kentucky Heart Walk, which will benefit the Senior Center. It's happening next week on Thursday, September 29th at the Noble Park Amphitheater.