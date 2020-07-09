PADUCAH — Its doors may be closed, but the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center has stepped up its services since the pandemic started.
Administrative assistant Robin Ross said when the center was open, about 100 to 120 people came to eat lunch at the dining hall every weekday. But the center closed to the public on March 16 to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
After the closure, the center's staff began providing drive-through meal service every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Ross said about 40 to 50 seniors get lunches that way daily.
In addition, the senior center has expanded its Meals on Wheels program by adding about 80 additional seniors to its delivery routes since the pandemic began, said Christine Thompson, executive director of the senior center. With the additions, the senior center team delivers roughly 160 to 170 meals a day to seniors over 60 in McCracken and Marshall counties.
"We got good staff that do well on time management. They get here at 6 a.m., and they go until everything is served up," said Ross.
There is a $2 suggested donation for each meal, but it is not required.
In addition to creating the drive-thru lunch program and expanding Meals on Wheels, the senior center continues providing its E-HOMES program, which helps low-income seniors with minor home maintenance and repairs. The senior center team also helps install mobility adaptations, including grab bars, railings and ramps.
Furthermore, the receptionist at the senior center continues to check on seniors through reassurance calls, asking if they are doing okay and if they need any help. If a senior cannot be reached, an emergency contact will be called. Ross said there are at least 200 people on the reassurance call list.
Thompson said seniors who have questions about Medicare can still call the Medicare Patrol coordinator at 270-442-8993. The senior center's activity director and assistant have been distributing brochures with health tips as well.
Ross said she misses being able to welcome seniors into the building.
"They come in and they will tell you about what they've done that day or that week, or things that are going on with them. Then, you get to see them socialize with their friends," said Ross. "And now, they don't get to see each other."
Because the staff continues to wait for guidance from the state, there is still no timetable on when the senior center will reopen. But the staff has thought about possible safety measures for when the center does reopen, such as spacing seats at least 6 feet apart, providing hand sanitizer stations, and installing plexiglass barriers at the sign-in desk.
In the meantime, Ross said the senior center will continue to ensure their seniors are taken care of.
"There are a lot of seniors that may not get any meals, and they rely on having that meal," said Ross. "And then, even that human interaction, seeing someone come to their door, even if they're not talking, for 30 seconds."
For more information on services, visit paducahseniorcenter.org or follow its Facebook page.