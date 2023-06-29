PADUCAH — During dangerous heat, it's important to check on elderly neighbors.
The Paducah McCracken County Senior Center has had its Meals on Wheels program for nearly 50 years. Amid excessive heat, the senior center is doing everything it can to serve the seniors in the community.
"BJ's got a smile. I call her sunshine when she comes to the door with that meal. She's sunshine," said Jessie Lawrence. She has called Paducah home for the past 20 years and relies on Meals on Wheels. With family members either gone or out of the area, she relies on the program for security.
"It's a blessing. You don't have to worry about having food in the house or going out to shop," she said.
The program not only provides her with food, but also with people who can check in on her daily.
Paducah McCracken County Senior Center Executive Director Matthew Martin said this is more than just a food delivery program.
"Our drivers have a really good relationship with our seniors. They're almost like an extended family, so if something's wrong, they feel that and report it to us. And we try to look into it for their safety," he said. He said it's crucial to keep seniors like Jessie safe, especially during hot weather.
"It's a real added benefit. We might be the only person they see for a little while, and you just never know if they are in trouble, if something happened to them, or if the heat has gotten' to them," he said.
For Jessie, these deliveries are just the check-ins she needs.
"She comes to the door, she has a sweet smile, and I'm happy," she said.
Martin also said that this program is free to those who meet the requirements, and if people want to sign their loved ones up, please visit the center's website.