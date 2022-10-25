PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center is getting a $1 million Community Development Block Grant.
The Paducah City Commission officially accepted the grant during its meeting Tuesday, after receiving notice of the funding from the Kentucky Department for Local Government this week.
The city authorized an application for the grant during a meeting in July. The funding will be used to buy property at 16th Street and Kentucky Avenue, where a new facility will be built.
In a news release sent after Tuesday's meeting, the city says the grant funding will help jumpstart a fundraising campaign for the building project.
The first phase of that project will include construction of a roughly 7,000-square-foot building to house a dining area and kitchen.
The Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center provides meals for about 450 seniors through its meals-on-wheels program, along with lunches served on-site to about 40 to 60 seniors each day, the city says. The center also provides activities and transportation services for older adults in the community.