PADUCAH — Paducah and McCracken County leaders have rescheduled the meeting about racial unity for Wednesday.
This comes after the protester who was set to attend was arrested on a warrant charging domestic violence assault.
The meeting will be on Wednesday, June 10, from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and will be help in the McCracken County Courthouse.
Attendees will include the following:
- Judge Executive Craig Clymer
- Mayor Brandi Harless
- Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird
- McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter
- Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham
- Mr. George Bray
- Mr. Dujuan Thomas
- Mr. J. W. Cleary
- Mr. Corbin Snardon
- Mr. Shawn Maxie
- McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Z. Clymer says the mission remains to provide a forum for open and frank conversation regarding the community's role in addressing race relations, specifically between police and African American citizens.
Clymer says to promote open and frank interaction, there will be no media presence nor recording of the meeting and only the above-named people are allowed in the meeting. Questions from the media can be asked after 5:15 p.m.