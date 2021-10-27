PADUCAH — For the first time this school year, students in two major local districts have the option to say goodbye to masks — mostly. Wednesday afternoon, McCracken County Public Schools and Paducah Public Schools' superintendents discussed their plan to transition to optional masking.
Because they're the two largest public school systems in the region, the superintendents say it only made sense to have the same masking plan.
Masks have been a familiar sight at both school districts since the beginning of the school year, but that's about to change. They're expected to make the transition to optional masking as soon as the end of the week. The districts’ superintendents made that announcement alongside Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster.
Both superintendents have been talking with health leaders for weeks to make this decision. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter says the process has been a community effort — not just a school system decision.
"That's why it was important for us to come together as the two largest public schools in our community to say we're in this together. We want our kids to have a safe learning environment, so we can be competitive in the right avenue and the right arenas," says Carter.
Students won't be required to wear masks if the county’s incidence rate is 20 or below for 10 days in a row with three of those days being below 15. Students riding buses will be required to wear masks, as will students in the test to stay program who have had contact with someone with COVID-19, regardless of the incidence rate.
Because both school districts overlap in the same county, Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says it only makes sense to make the decision together.
"We felt it made the most sense to do this together to have these conversations between both boards, and to do what makes the most sense for Paducah and McCracken County," says Shively.
The school districts will meet every Friday to take a look at the incidence rate and cases to determine the mask policy for the following week.