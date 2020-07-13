PADUCAH — The new Menards in Paducah is not open to customers yet, but the store is now accepting applications for part-time and full-time positions.
Menards says, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, applications will not be accepted in person. Prospective employees can apply online. However, job interviews will take place at the store, which is at 5500 U.S. 60 West in Paducah.
So far, an official opening date has not been announced. Sky 6 video shows the location of the new store.
A company spokesperson says applications will be accepted through July 31. For more information and to apply online for jobs at Menards, click here.