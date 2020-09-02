PADUCAH — The new Menards Mega Store in Paducah is set open for business next week.
In a news release sent Wednesday, the store says the Menards, located at 5500 U.S. Highway 60 West, will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“We’re really excited to open the doors on Tuesday,” commented Steve McCuan, Paducah Menards General Manager. “We hired many of your friends and neighbors and can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on. The store is beautiful!”
The news release says Menards is "truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs." The mega store has a full-service lumberyard and everything necessary to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence, or post frame building.
Menards says customers can find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies, and more.
Additionally, the store has hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools, and storage options and supplies.
You can also find mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and mroe, plus a garden center with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor, and patio furniture.
The release says Menards also has everyday essentials like health and beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and groceries.
Menards Spokesperson, Jeff Abbott added, “We’re excited about opening a new Menards home improvement store in this area and look forward to creating job opportunities and contributing to the region’s economic growth in the years ahead.”
Menards is a family-owned and run company that started in 1958 and currently operates 329 stores throughout the Midwest. The release says the mega store is known in the home improvement industry as the low price leader.
The Paducah Menards store hours are:
- Monday - Saturday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.