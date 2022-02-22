PADUCAH — The principal of Paducah Middle School says the school was on lockdown for a time Tuesday morning after a student brought a BB gun to school.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Principal Geco Ross says the student "brought a BB pistol to school and showed it to another student."
Ross says students who saw the BB gun told him about it, and he placed the school on lockdown. Ross says he notified the Paducah Police Department and Paducah Public Schools safety officials.
The student was removed from class, and Ross says administrators "removed the threat from the campus."
"Police interviewed the student, and the school building was placed on soft lockdown so that instruction could continue. The police have investigated and taken action to ensure that our students are safe," Ross writes. "The safety, security, and well-being of your child are always our top priority. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me."
Download the document below to read Ross's letter in full.