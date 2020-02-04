PADUCAH — Several network dramas have delved into the dangers of teen vaping, including NBC's "New Amsterdam."
The reality of teen vaping is a problem local schools are dealing with. Paducah Middle School said it is seeing success after installing vaping sensors in restrooms last fall.
The school has not found any students vaping since then, which Paducah Middle School Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock calls a success.
The devices detect loud noises in restrooms, sending an alert to administrators. Brock said the devices are still being tested. He said he gets about 10 to 13 alerts a day because of the sensors.
"It does detect the level of loudness of the sound that goes on in there," said Brock. "So, when it does reach that threshold, we do receive an alert."
Brock said students were caught vaping before the sensor installations, but things have changed.
"I would say the problem was present. I wouldn't say it was prevalent, but we did have a few instances where students were vaping or smoking in restrooms had been caught," said Brock. "And I know that since then we haven't had any instances this year. "
Vaping among teens has grabbed the nation's attention, so much that prime time TV dramas like "New Amsterdam" and "Chicago Med" have released episodes on the dangers of vaping.
Brock said his school will continue to educate kids, but there are consequences for getting caught.
"They're young, they're impressionable, and so we tend to take more of an educational approach — that we want students to learn why vaping and smoking is unhealthy, along with the idea that there are natural consequences to, you know, not following the rules, being out of the classroom during instructional time and those kinds of things." said Brock.
The sensors also help crack down on bullying, fighting, and other disruptive behavior.
Brock said the vaping sensors will be fully implemented within the next two weeks, with administrative roles being assigned to school staff.
McCracken County High School is using test strips to see if there is THC in the vaping devices they confiscate from students.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steven Carter said they have found five dab pens with THC, and all five students were charged.
The district has also confiscated 80 e-cigarettes and Jules.
The Food and Drug Administration will release plans this Thursday to better protect kids from products created to appeal to them, like cartridge or pod-based products with fruit and mint flavors.