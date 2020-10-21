PADUCAH — Parents in Paducah Public Schools are discussing different forms of protest, as conversations about a controversial photo continue.
A photo of Paducah Public Schools' Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface is sparking outrage in the community.
The superintendent spoke out about the photo on Tuesday in an interview with Local 6. The interview happened after the photo began circulating online that same day. Shively admitted that it was him in the picture, which he said was taken in 2002.
A protest is planned to take place during the Paducah Tilghman High School football game on Friday.
The second demostration, a district-wide walkout, is planned for next week.
Brianna Hill is the mother of a Paducah Tilghman High School football player. She is planning the district-wide protest.
"We don't have to tolerate this, and we're not going to tolerate it," said Hill. "We're going to take a stand to let Mr. Shively know, to let the board of education know that, 'Hey, we are the Paducah City School District.'"
The photo is receiving backlash, labeled as "racist” and a “a big mistake.”
The image shows Shively in blackface, wearing a Paducah Tilghman High School shirt, a do-rag, gold chains, and gold teeth while holding a beer. He stands beside a woman who is also in blackface, wearing an Afro-wig and rear-end padding.
Hill called the images stereotypical, and a poor representation of African Americans.
"I also could have taken it a little bit better if he was trying to dress as a specific person of color, but you put the do-rag on, the gold teeth on and the gold chain, and the thing that really hurts me the most is the female in the picture. I don't know any sisters that look like that," said Hill. "So y'all missed that by a long shot. I'm going to need for them to go all the way to the drawing board and get their situation all the way together."
The mother said her son has also expressed disappointment in the photo. She said the walkout is necessary.
Hill has already made calls to state officials in an effort to ensure students and faculty involved will not face repercussions.
"I made a call to the board of education. I made a call to the commissioner of education. And so what I had looked for was for the students and the faculty that participates in this, no retaliation. They didn't make him paint himself. They didn't. He chose. He made the choice," said Hill.
Shively made a public apology, giving details on the photo and its origin. He also noted the work he's done over the past two decades, that he said is opposite of the who he was in that photo.
Hill said that apology is not good enough. "Mr. Shively, again, I am asking you, pleading with you please come in front of your students and faculty, and do what's right and apologize," said Hill.
The protests are not set in stone as of yet. Hill's protest will demand that the superintendent resign and give an in-person public apology to students and staff.
Hill said she reached out to the mayor's office as well, hoping to get the city's side on the matter. She has not heard from them as of this report.
Parents of football players said they are discussing a form of protest for Friday's football game.
Paducah Public Schools spokesman Wayne Walden said he has not received calls about any planned walkouts or protests.