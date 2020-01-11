PADUCAH— Two people were arrested Friday on child abuse charges in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says Ethan Eason of Georgia brought his 3-year-old daughter to Paducah to visit her mother over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Police say, when Eason picked up his daughter and returned to Georgia, he noticed bruises on her lower back, legs and face.
Eason contacted Georgia authorities, who began an investigation. Georgia authorities then contacted the Paducah Police Department.
Paducah police say they interviewed 26-year-old Lauren Eason and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Jake Corbett.
Lauren Eason admitted to hitting the child with a belt and said Corbett also hit the child with a belt and his hand.
Detective Chelsee Breakfield arrested the couple on charges of first degree criminal abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.