PADUCAH -- A Paducah mother was arrested and charged with child abuse.
On Thursday, Paducah police were called to the Noble Inn and Lodge on Joe Clifton Drive to check on the welfare of a child.
Officers spoke with an employee who said that while doing routine maintenance, he entered a room and found items blocking the door to the bathroom.
After moving the items, he found a small child, alone, sitting on the toilet.
Officers found a 4-year-old boy in the room. He looked malnourished and had bruises on his body.
Police were at the motel for about 30 minutes when his mother, 24-year-old Takeyah Smith of Paducah, returned.
Smith told police she had barricaded the boy in the bathroom while she went to a doctor's appointment.
She also said she sometimes hits the boy with her hand and a belt because he steals food from her room.
The boy was taken to a local hospital where medical staff said the boy was dehydrated and malnourished. They also confirmed the bruises on his body were consistent with being hit with a belt.
Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. She was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.