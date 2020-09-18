PADUCAH — Each Election Day, there's no doubt where you'll find Benny Heady.
"I know I'm gonna' vote. If I'm living, I'm gonna' vote," says Heady.
Voting is something that was instilled in Heady at a young age. He says his father was the person who taught him the importance of voting.
"My dad would always take my brother and I to the voting booth when they had the ole big voting things that were, the curtain closed," says Heady, "When you turned 18, what we got for our birthday present is that Daddy took you down to the courthouse and registered you to vote. That's what he done for all of us."
Heady says one of the big reasons his father had such a passion for voting is because at one time he couldn't. The 15th amendment gave African Americans the right to vote, but racist rules like literacy tests, incredibly difficult civics tests, and poll taxes made it nearly impossible for Black people to vote. In the 1960's the Voting Rights Act of 1965 abolished those rules, making it possible for African Americans to vote.
"It was a big deal. It was a really big deal that, you know, an African American was actually able to go and actually vote," says Heady.
Heady worries that there aren't enough young people today who are engaged and registered to vote. That's why he and the NAACP are making an effort to get them involved.
"It takes a little of your time, but it's worth it," Heady says.
Heady believes it's his generation's obligation to encourage young adults to vote and teach them about those who came before them to make it possible for them to be able to vote.
"Put it in your mind that you're gonna' vote every time — every time, vote. And that's what makes the difference," Heady says, " You do it for the ancestors that fought, that we might have a right to vote."
Heady says it's not only a citizen's right to vote, but their duty.
"That's the only voice you have is your vote," says Heady.
The NAACP is holding a voter registration event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah. The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.