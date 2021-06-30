PADUCAH– Mayor George Bray has confirmed Daron Jordan will be the next city manager of Paducah.
Jordan was recently the city manager of Paris, Kentucky. He was a finalist along with Todd Thompson, the city manager of Galesburg, Illinois.
