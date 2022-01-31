Paducah native and award winning Christian music singer, Steven Curtis Chapman, has scheduled a tornado relief benefit concert in Paducah this February.
According to Chapman's Facebook page, the concert is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Heartland Church in Paducah.
Chapman will be joined by country music legend Ricky Skaggs, as well as Jason Crabb and Paducah native Larry Stewart.
All proceeds from the concert will go to Samaritan's Purse, an international relief agency helping tornado survivors in Kentucky.
To purchase a ticket, click here.