PADUCAH — Paducah native U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell — the first woman to command the USS Constitution in Boston — spoke at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership Breakfast on Thursday morning.
Farrell took some time to explain the rich history of the USS Constitution, or as many know it, 'Old Ironsides.' Funnily enough, Old Ironsides actually isn't made of iron — she's made of live oak and white oak, all harvested from Georgia. She has an impressive battle record too, with a total of 33 wins and 0 losses when she was retired, Farrell explained.
Old Ironsides has been through her fair share of difficulties, narrowly escaping destruction two separate times after falling into disrepair. To hear how she was saved by both a jurist-turned-poet and a group of elementary school children, be sure to watch the video at the top of the page.
Farrell explained she and her 80 active-duty sailors have an important mission— to preserve, promote, and protect the legacy of the USS Constitution. She also spoke about how exciting it is that, as the first female commander of the USS Constitution, she gets to represent other women who are bringing diversity to the Navy. Currently, the Navy is made up of about 25% women, she said.
Farrell explained the mission of the Navy really hasn't changed much since 1812: freedom of the seas, navigation, trade, and commerce are all top priorities. She says its an honor and a privilege to serve on the ship and continue the USS Constitution's legacy. When she has completed her service, she plans to return to Paducah and and serve in "whatever capacity she can".