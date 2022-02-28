Paducah native Blake Denison is one of five winners of the 2022 George London Award.
The 25-year-old won $10,000 after participating in the the 50th George London Foundation Competition for young American and Canadian opera singers.
The competition's final round was held Friday at Gilder Lehrman Hall at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City.
Denison, a baritone, won the award after singing “Carlos, écoute” from Verdi’s "Don Carlos".
Recently, Denson was named a winner in the International Concurs Tenor Viñas Competition. He has also won awards in The Dallas Opera National Vocal Competition multiple times.
In the upcoming opera season Denson will perform with with Sante Fe Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, English National Opera, Staatsoper Hamburg, Washington National Opera, Houston Symphony and Paducah Symphony.
To watch the competition, click here. Denson’s performance begins at 1:15:12 mark.