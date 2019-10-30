Weather Alert

...COLD AND BREEZY WEATHER FOR HALLOWEEN... HALLOWEEN WILL INCLUDE A WINTER CHILL THIS YEAR, AS SOME OF THE COLDEST WIND CHILL VALUES OF THE SEASON ARE EXPECTED DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS. TEMPERATURES WILL FALL FROM THE UPPER 30S AND LOWER 40S DURING THE MIDDLE OF THE AFTERNOON INTO UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S BY LATE EVENING. GUSTY WINDS OF UP TO 25 TO 30 MPH AT TIMES ARE ALSO EXPECTED. WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES WILL FALL INTO THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THOSE OUT TRICK-OR-TREATING SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR WINTER-LIKE TEMPERATURES.

...WIDESPREAD HARD FREEZE POSSIBLE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * TEMPERATURE...TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BELOW FREEZING BY LATE EVENING THURSDAY, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S. READINGS WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING UNTIL MID MORNING FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES WILL KILL ANY UNPROTECTED VEGETATION, AND THIS WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WATCH MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE POSSIBLE. THESE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&