PADUCAH -- A Paducah nonprofit is helping impoverished families in Uganda survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond Uganda, located on Lone Oak Road, teaches Ugandan women job skills like tailoring, as well as money skills. The nonprofit also provides women with interest-free loans so they can start their own businesses, with the ultimate goal of making them self-sustainable. In addition, the nonprofit covers school tuition for children, while ensuring they have clean clothing and shoes, plus medical care and other essentials.
But the pandemic has shifted Beyond Uganda's focus to provide emergency needs. The nonprofit has been using donations to purchase and distribute food for Ugandan families, because meals have become even more scarce over the past months.
"Ninety percent of people are agricultural there," said Capulan Gurrola, executive director at Beyond Uganda. "So if you're locked down, you're not able to even tend to plants. So the things that they were starting to plant all died. So now, they don't have a crop that's coming up. So they're looking for food anywhere."
Gurrola said some families resorted to eating pig slop or things in the trash bins. One grandmother even made soup out of chicken feces and water. Finding food was made even more difficult by lockdown restrictions.
"They had a curfew of two o'clock," said Gurrola. "So from sun up to two o'clock p.m., you could go out and try and find food. But everybody's trying to find food. So they couldn't find it. But if you're found even a few minutes after two o'clock, you could be arrested. So some people are still in jail for breaking curfew because they were looking for food."
The pandemic has also caused men who did manual labor, drove taxis or performed other temporary work to lose their jobs. This in turn, has caused many to leave their families.
"Here in Africa, when you are a man and you cannot provide for your family, basic things like food, housing rent, you're not worthy to be a man. And most of them, their instinct tells them to march out of the house," explained Richard Nsenga, a project leader of Beyond Uganda who lives in the east African country.
Gurrola said some Ugandan mothers also left their families or resorted to desperate measures.
"We had one mom that, we went to deliver food that day, and she didn't share with us then. But the next day, she said, 'I was actually planning to take my life that night' because they think that the neighbors would feel sorry for the children, and their children would get fed if they're left alone," said Gurrola. "So this mom wanted to take her own life so that her kids could be fed by somebody. But just bringing in a food package stopped that and kept the family together."
Gurrola said Beyond Uganda has worked to bring back the parents who left their families during the pandemic - by providing them with not only food, but also money to cover their rent.
"I feel broken as a person that the families are broken," said Nsenga. "But I feel happy that I am working to restore the joy of the family, to restore and see that the family is united again."
The pandemic has also caused schools in Uganda to be shut down. Because impoverished families do not have access to technology, remote learning was difficult. Nsenga said Beyond Uganda has been working to provide educational materials to children so they can meet in small groups and continue their education.
To further help Ugandans during the pandemic, Beyond Uganda has taught women who have been taking part in the nonprofit's tailoring program - how to make face masks for community members and first responders. Gurrola said Beyond Uganda was the first non-governmental organization there to distribute face masks, doing so even before the Ugandan government.
In addition, Beyond Uganda has supplied families with soap and taught them proper hygiene to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other germs.
Another objective of Beyond Uganda is to provide clean water. So the nonprofit has been distributing water filters to families during the pandemic, and digging wells.
Normally Gurrola would travel to Uganda several times a year. But the pandemic has made those trips impossible. Although she's not able to see the Ugandans in person this year, Gurrola's Paducah office is filled with photos of them.
"These are all pictures of people that we know. We've been there and we've helped pull the rice out of the ground. And we've helped them go and get water," Gurrola said. "So, makes it personal for us."
Gurrola said she sees the Ugandans as sort of an extended family.
"I've got family on both sides of the world, and I miss them all all the time," she said.
Gurrola said if you'd like to help Ugandan families, 100% of donations to Beyond Uganda go toward that goal. Just $20 can feed a family of seven for a month, while $40 can buy a filter that provides clean water for a family for a decade.
Those interested in contributing can visit beyonduganda.org and click the DONATE button on the top right corner.
Because of the pandemic, Beyond Uganda's annual banquet fundraiser on Oct. 22 will be virtual this year. Click here for more information.
Last year, the nonprofit raised enough money during the event to build a school in Uganda.