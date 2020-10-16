PADUCAH-- The month of October means different things to different people. For those who have a connection to breast cancer, it means the world.
Tammy Carr is an OB-GYN nurse practitioner at Baptist Health Paducah. Every day for the past 32 years, she's worked with women, some of whom were diagnosed with breast cancer.
"Well, October has always been very important to me, because I've always worked as a woman's health provider," said Carr.
In 2019, her services were required closer to home. Her 81-year-old mother and her 38-year-old daughter were diagnosed with breast cancer, just six months apart.
"Your mom and your daughter, no one can be closer to you than that, so yes it was very emotional for me," said Carr. "I felt like part of my heart was pulled out because of what they were going through."
She went with them to their treatments, wearing her cross earrings every time.
"I've worn these earrings every day for as long as I can remember, because my trust is in the Lord and I feel like he's been with us through both of these major events in our lives," said Carr.
Her mother had successful bilateral mastectomies, and her daughter had a successful lumpectomy with radiation.
That series of events inspired Carr to get checked.
"I did genetic screening on myself in February of this year, and we carry the CHEK2 gene, which is a gene for breast cancer," said Carr. "So I opted on March 14 to have bilateral mastectomies, so I had it right before COVID hit."
Rachael King is the Senior Director of Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships with the American Cancer Society in Paducah.
She said COVID-19 is a game changer, drastically reducing the number of cancer screenings.
"Unfortunately, because of the delay or the postponement of mammography, we estimate nationally that, that will result in more than 36,000 delayed diagnosis of breast cancer," said King. "What we know is when we find breast cancer early there are more options in terms of treatment, and also we see and observe an increase in survivor-ship, so we want to fund cancer early."
Carr made sure to get herself checked early. She is thankful to have it behind her, and asks other women to take their health seriously for yourself and your loved ones.
"Just go get your mammogram, go see your OB-GYN," said Carr.
Oct. 16 is National Mammography Day. Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues to the end of October.
You can get tested at your local health care provider. You do not need a referral from a physician to get tested in the state of Kentucky.
If you would like to donate funds for breast cancer research, visit the Real Men Wear Pink website and search for Paducah.