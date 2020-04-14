PADUCAH — Two women from the Local 6 Area are on a mission to save lives and make Paducah proud.
Dawn Starks and LaTria Hensley volunteered to treat COVID-19 patients in the northeast.
The women left their families behind in Paducah and volunteered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid nurses in New York in the fight against COVID-19.
This is their first time in New York. Both women said they volunteered because they believed it's their calling.
Starks works at Harlem Hospital Center, on a floor with dozens of COVID-19 patients. Her family is worried.
"They ask me all the time about coming home, when I'm coming home. And like, my dad and my mom, they were worried sick," said Starks. "I actually left and didn't even tell them that I was going, cause I didn't want anyone to talk me out of it."
Starks is in Harlem. Her longtime friend LaTria Hensley is in Brooklyn, at a hospital in Coney Island.
Both provided disaster relief to Florida and Texas when the states were hit with hurricanes.
That work never prepared them for the number of deaths they would see.
"Over five times a day, to be honest — let's just be honest, sometimes more, and it really takes a toll," said Hensley.
They are protecting themselves with personal protective equipment, cleaning products and shoe sanitizers.
They are also praying non-stop with their family and churches here in Paducah.
But what's most important to them is making you "Paducah proud."
"I feel like that I can make a difference and be a blessing to someone in someone's life," said Hensley.
Starks feels the same.
"I want them to be proud that we are Paducah raised, and all of our training and all of our learning came from Paducah," said Starks.
Both women arrived in New York in the beginning of March. They volunteered to go to New York, but they are paid to work 12-hour shifts.
They have completed their 21-day contracts and signed on for additional time.
Starks will leave May 1. Hensley will be there until August.
They will have to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return to Paducah.