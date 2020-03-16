PADUCAH — As people scramble to stock up supplies amid concerns of the novel coronavirus, one of the things running out at local stores is baby formula. But a doctor's office is making sure those who see empty shelves don't leave empty handed.
Contemporary OB/GYN of Western Kentucky, located inside Baptist Health Paducah, is giving away canisters of baby formula to anyone who needs it, regardless of whether they are a patient. Dr. Susan Mueller said they decided to do this after noticing over the weekend that the baby formula aisle at a Paducah Walmart was empty.
"I have a beautiful, new grandbaby. And so the baby aisle was an important part of our shopping trip. And that's when we noticed the baby aisle looks like the toilet paper aisle," said Mueller. "And while people can certainly use washcloths and alternatives for hand-sanitizer, there's not really a very good alternative for moms who can't breastfeed to feed their babies. And my son had suggested that we have so many samples here, that rather than giving them to patients that may use them in four or five months, or seven or eight months, depending on their formula choice, make them available to the community now since there's a critical need in these challenging times."
Mueller said anyone in need of baby formula can take up to two canisters from the office at 2605 Kentucky Ave., Suite 103. on Mondays through Fridays. Click here to see the office hours.
"We're not hoarding for our patients. We want to make it available to the community because we absolutely believe in the Be Kind Paducah movement," said Mueller.
The office has several boxes of Enfamil Neuro Pro and Similac Pro Advance. In addition, the office has a very limited supply of Gentlease and Pro-Sensitive formulas. Furthermore, the office has a few canisters of Similac NeoSure for babies born prematurely. Due to the small supply of NeoSure, the limit is one per family.
"We're at least giving them that until maybe the stores can restock," Mueller said. "But as we get more stock in and more donations in, we'll absolutely let the community know."
In addition to giving away baby formula, Mueller and her staff are also accepting donations of unused formula and supplies, which will be distributed to those in need.
"We've had such an overwhelming response from the community. It makes you kind of proud to be in that small town community. People have donated wipes. People have donated diapers," Mueller said.
On Monday, one of the people who visited Mueller's office to pick up baby formula is Debbie Reynolds, who has an infant grandchild. She said her family had been looking all over the place, but had no luck until now.
"Walmart's out. Dollar store is out. Krogers, about everywhere," said Reynolds. "it's just great (that the OBGYN office has formula). People helping people."